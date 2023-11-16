Harrowing Video Captures Moment Mom-of-Two Is Killed after Being Struck by Lightening While Holidaying on Beach in Colombia [GRAPHIC]

A mother of two was tragically killed after she was struck by a lightning bolt while on a family vacation in Cartagena, Colombia, according to reports. Froilanis Maireth Rivas Roman, 34, found herself in a thunderstorm on the beach and was struck by lightning while walking in the Caribbean surf.

CCTV footage captures the harrowing moment when a powerful electric flash struck Froilanis, causing her to instantly collapse to the ground. Bystanders watched the horrifying moment and paramedics were called. They rushed to the scene and tried to revive Froilanis but she was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital. The video of the incident has since gone viral.

Bolt from the Blue

Another person at the beach nearby also felt the shock but appeared to avoid the full impact of the strike, the Daily Star reported. Disturbing phone footage, captured by shocked beachgoers, shows hairdresser Froilanis lying flat on her back with the sea surrounding her.

One of the bystanders can be heard saying: "She is dead. The lightning bolt killed her instantly. They can't touch her," the outlet reported.

Froilanis, a mother of two survived the initial lightning bolt. However, she suffered a massive cardiac arrest and tragically passed away as paramedics rushed her to the hospital.

A spokesperson from the city's Mayor's Office reported, "They tried to revive her for 45 minutes. After that, they declared her dead."

Just hours before her tragic demise, the Cartagena Risk Management Office had reportedly issued a severe weather alert, cautioning citizens to take necessary precautions.

Death Shocks Beachgoers

Local officials said that Froilanis, a Venezuelan national, was struck by lightning after lifeguards had already instructed beachgoers to vacate the area.

City officials are urging holidaymakers to abide by the safety guidelines provided by beach lifeguards, the outlet reported.

This follows a shocking video capturing the moment when two people were struck by lightning at a beach in Mexico, with another person sustaining injuries in the incident.

In September, a 33-year-old woman on vacation tragically lost her life along with a hammock seller when lightning struck a Mexican beach during a storm. Elvia de Jesus and the local hammock seller, Felix Andres, were seen being killed as they walked along the shores of Maruata Beach when lightning struck them on a Friday afternoon.

Frightening video footage captured the moment a scorching bolt of lightning struck the Michoacán beach, just as beachgoers were in the process of packing up to leave, as ominous dark skies descended.

The lightning bolt hit the first person, causing them to collapse on the sand. The lightning strike then traveled through the sand and struck another person trying to run to safety.