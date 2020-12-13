A hardback first edition of the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was sold at auction for around $119,380 in England. The issue was one of the first 500 copies that were published in the first run by Bloomsbury in 1997 before the book became a global sensation, as per reports. Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers gave a confirmation that a first edition got the book sold for the mentioned price. Another Potter first edition was sold for $87,780 that brought immense luck for sellers Karen and Charlotte Rumsey.

Charlotte has been helping her mother clear out the old items at her home for a garage sale when they found the book that the family gave to Charlotte and her brothers in 1999. "I put it in the 50 pence book box without a second thought," Charlotte was quoted on the website of Hansons Auctioneers.

Philosopher's Stone First Edition Sold for Over $100,000

"Soon after, I just happened to see the Antiques Roadshow on TV. Someone had taken along with some rare Harry Potter books and the experts said they could be worth 13,000 pounds. I thought maybe we might have the first edition and rang Mum to ask her to double-check our book. She took it out of the box and I began reading out the issue points that identify it as the first edition. As she turned the pages to check each one, everything seemed to be exactly the same," she added as reported by ABC news. They came in contact with Hansons, which is known for uncovering the first editions of the Philosopher's Stone, as per the website.

An expert gave a confirmation that the book was a genuine first edition. "We were a bit half-hearted about selling at first but I'm getting married, Mum's downsizing, and there's no time like the present, particularly after the year everyone has had. We've decided this has happened for a reason and we're grabbing the opportunity with both hands," Charlotte Rumsey stated.

The head of the library department at Hansons', Jim Spencer mentioned that it was one of the seven hardback issue first editions of the Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone the auction house uncovered in the 18 months.

"Of the 500 copies printed, 300 went to schools and libraries — so this is a good example of one of the scarcer 200 that went to shops. I'm delighted for the family. Charlotte said she was hopping about and the hairs stood up on her arms when she received my call confirming it was the first issue," he said. In the month of October, another first edition was sold for $105,335.