Happy Palm Sunday 2023: Messages, Greetings, Wishes, Quotes, and More to Share with Loved Ones

Palm Sunday is observed every year on the first Sunday before Easter. This year, it falls on April 2. This day is also known as Passion Sunday. It is a Christian moveable feast to celebrate the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. When he entered Jerusalem, crowds gathered and welcomed him by waving palm branches. They also laid the palm leaves and branches on the ground as he entered on a donkey.

Palm Sunday is an important day during the lent season because it marks the beginning of the Holy Week. Christians from various countries, including the US and Canada, observe this day with joy. People in several parts of the world are gearing up to celebrate this occasion by attending Holy mass, wishing each other, and sending messages, greetings, and quotes to their loved ones.

Those away from their loved ones make this day special to their family and friends by sending Happy Palm Sunday messages, greetings, wishes, and quotes. Here are some of them:

Messages

Today is the day to ask for forgiveness from God..... It is the day to seek blessings from Jesus.... It is the day to celebrate with high spirits and enjoyment..... May you and your loved ones are blessed with the happiest times together..... Wishing you a very Happy Palm Sunday.

The occasion of Palm Sunday calls all of us to come together and celebrate this day by thanking God for all his love. Happy Palm Sunday to all.

Palm Sunday is the celebration of new flowers and chirping birds..... It is the celebration of the arrival of Jesus in our lives..... It is the celebration of positivity and happiness.... With lots of love and warmth, I wish you a wonderful Palm Sunday my friend.

On this holy day of Palm Sunday, pray to the Lord, and I am confident that all your prayers will be accepted. Happy Palm Sunday!

Happy Palm Sunday 2022. Today we thank God for all the love and protection he has showered upon us.

Wishes

On the occasion of Palm Sunday, I wish you all the happiness and smiles in this world as you celebrate the most significant occasion today. Happy Palm Sunday.

Wishing a very Happy Palm Sunday to you my love. May this bright occasion brighten each and every day of your life with happiness and positivity.

Sending warm wishes to you on the occasion of Palm Sunday. May the blooming flowers and trees fill your heart with happiness and brightness.

It was on this day that Jesus entered Jerusalem. Sending warm greetings to each and everyone on the auspicious occasion of Palm Sunday.

Wishing my loved ones a very Happy Palm Sunday. May this Sunday fill our lives with happiness and our souls with positivity.

Greetings

Warm greetings on Palm Sunday to everyone. May God is always there to hold us through the good and bad times of our lives.

Warm greetings on the occasion of Palm Sunday to everyone. When we have our God holding our hands, we have nothing to worry in life.

There are going to be ups and downs in our lives but we will always have Jesus holding our hands every time. Happy Palm Sunday.

On the occasion of Palm Sunday, I extend my heartfelt greetings to my family members who make this life a beautiful blessing for me. Happy Palm Sunday.

May the angels are always there to protect you and shower you with joys and smiles. Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Palm Sunday to all.

Quotes

God proved His love on the Cross. When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, 'I love you.' - Billy Graham

The palms we carry on Palm Sunday remind us of the victory of life over death, and call us to follow in the footsteps of Christ, who conquered sin and death for our sake - Pope Francis

Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song - Pope John Paul II

Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in the books alone, but in every leaf in springtime - Martin Luther