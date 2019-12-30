The world is eagerly waiting to welcome 2020 with New Year parties, family get together, outing with friends and a lot of happiness. And, the most important thing to keep in mind while celebrating this special day of the year is to wish the loved ones a year filled with joy and prosperity. Every message wishing Happy New Year 2020 can be a sign of enthusiasm that can stay live for the rest of the year.

Many of the popular K-Pop idols and K-Drama stars have already started wishing their big family that consists of their fans from various parts of the world a Happy New Year. The Korean artists who have shared their New Year greeting through social media sites and interviews, including TWICE member Jeongyeon, Red Velvet member Yeri, Super Junior member Eunhyuk and VIP star Lee Sang Yoon.

Check out the Happy New Year 2020 messages and greetings from K-Pop idols and K-Drama stars below:

Super Junior member Eunhyuk – The year 2019 is coming to an end and I wish everybody a Happy New Year. I hope you will achieve all your dream in 2020.

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon – I hope you all will begin the New Year with lot of tasty and warm food. Keep your beauty routines in check and take care of yourselves this cold season.

VIP star Lee Sang Yoon - I hope you'll end this year well and I wish you a happy new year in 2020.

TWICE member Jeongyeon – In 2020, I hope that you will eat everything you want to eat and be happy.

Red Velvet member Yeri – I hope you will do things you enjoy doing and stay happy.

Oh My Girl member Jiho – I hope it will be a year that leaves you with lot of joy.