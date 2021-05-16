Happy Jewelers: The Family-Owned So-Cal Jewelry Store Crafting Pieces For The Biggest Names in Sports

Oftentimes, a piece of jewelry is so much more than when it appears to be at face value. Engagement rings mark a momentous occasion in a couple's life together. Necklaces alter meaning over time as they are passed down through a family and eventually become an heirloom. Keeping these sentiments at the forefront of their business model, Happy Jewelers has grown into a powerhouse in California in terms of quality product and service. In time, this well-known Orange County store is looking to become the biggest store in the country.

Happy Jewelers was officially established in the year 2000 and the Arik brothers began focusing on cutting-edge designs and crafting one-of-a-kind experiences for each and every customer. Maintaining the notion that jewelry plays an important part in some of the biggest moments of people's lives, Happy Jewelers and the Arik brothers wanted to become as personable as possible in order to guarantee satisfaction in each client encounter.

"Our core-value is customer service and part of that experience is our specialists getting to know the customer on a more personal level," Gabe Arik says. "In doing so, we can help them design the perfect piece of jewelry."

Demanding the best out of themselves at all times, Happy Jewelers has constantly expanded their product offerings since Gabe and Danny became owners. This has allowed them to create more unique designs to a wider array of customers, including a few high-profile clients.

Some of the celebrity clients the brothers are able to share they have worked with include Chicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, and country music stars Jon Pardi and Chris Lane.

Even with these celebrities in their stores, however, the Arik brothers ensure that there is no preferential treatment. Each customer receives equal amounts of dedication from Happy Jewelers. "We treat our team members and our customers as if they are walking into our home," Gabe proudly states. "We don't want people to feel intimidated walking into a jewelry store."