A Jewish festival of light, Hanukkah begins Sunday, December 22 post-sunset.

As per the Hanukkah tradition, at sundown, the first candle of the menorah is lit. It is symbolic gesture of the victory of the light over darkness.

Hanukkah traditionally is eight days festival and this year Hanukkah 2019 will end on the evening of December 30.

Here is how you can wish someone a happy Hanukkah

'Hanukkah Sameach', is one way of greeting someone, it means 'Happy Hanukkah' in Hebrew. 'Chag Sameach', is another way of saying Happy Hanukkah and it means 'Happy Holidays'.

Why is Hanukkah celebrated? Hanukkah history and tradition

As per the Jewish history, in 175 BCE King Antiochus IV Epiphanes banned the Jewish religion and desecrated the Second Temple in Jerusalem by slaughtering pigs in it. After several years of war, that was led by a Jewish priest and his family in 165 BCE, the Jews finally were able to regain the temple.

The Jewish fighters, when they reached the temple, they found that there was one small jug of olive oil to light the menorah. This incident is quite popular and often termed as the Hanukkah Miracle as the oil, which could have lasted for only a day, burned the lamps on the menorah for eight nights. Thus, the Jewish leaders declared an eight-day celebration, which soon came to be known as Hanukkah.

Hanukkah tradition

The Hanukkah tradition revolves around the lighting of a nine-branched menorah, known in Hebrew as the hanukiah. Hanukkah celebrations start post-sunset and every for the next eight nights, a candle added to the menorah; the ninth candle called the shamash ("helper"), is used to light the others. Jews typically recite blessings during this ritual and display the menorah prominently in a window as a reminder to others of the miracle that inspired the holiday.

Hanukkah Quotes

'We cannot hold a torch to light another's path without brightening our own.' Ben Sweetland

We light candles in testament that faith makes miracles possible.' Nacho Braverman

'Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.' Anthony J D'Angelo

'There are two ways of spreading light, to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.' Edith Wharton

'The most incredible thing about miracles is that they happen.' G K Chesterton

'Never fear shadows. They simply mean there's a light shining somewhere nearby.' Ruth E Renkel

'Keep your flame lit, and you will never feel darkness.' J Parker

'Hanukkah is about the spark of divine in all of us made in God's image.' Suzanne Fields

Hanukkah Greeting Messages