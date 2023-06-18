Happy Father's Day 2023: Messages, Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, and More

Father's Day 2023 is here. It is observed as a day to honor paternal bonds, fatherhood, and the influence of fathers in society. People celebrate this day in different ways, like cooking a delicious meal for the father or the fatherly figure, spending quality time with the person, buying gifts, and sending messages, wishes, quotes, and greetings to loved ones.

Various countries observe this day on different days. While Mongolians celebrate this day as Soldier's Day on March 18, Italy honors it on March 19, and South Korea on May 8 as Parents' Day. Countries like the US, Canada, China, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Mexico, Netherlands, Oman, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, and the UK, observe this day on the third Sunday of June. This year, it falls on June 18.

Here are some messages, wishes, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp statuses, Instagram captions, and images to share with your father or fatherly figure on Father's Day 2023.

Messages

It doesn't matter how many years go by. In my mind, you'll always be that same amazing person who taught me how to ride a bike, helped me with my homework, and scared away the monsters in my room. Happy Father's Day, Dad.

You are the first person I think of when I have a question about something or when I just need some support and good advice. Thank you for always being there for me, Dad

Thanks for acting like a kid when I was a kid, acting like a friend when I needed a friend, and acting like a parent when I needed one. You are the best man I know. Happy Father's Day.

The older I get the more I realize how important it is to have a dad like you. You have provided stability in my life and the love and acceptance I needed. God gave me such a gift when he gave me you for a father.

Whenever I would fail, you were there to pick me up and put me back on the right path. Without you, I wouldn't be where I am today. Happy Father's Day, Dad. Thanks for everything you've done for me!

Wishes

Happy Father's Day. We've shared a lot over the years, Pop. And if there's one thing you've taught me, it's to always make time to savor the special moments with the ones you love!

Happy Father's Day to the man who taught me how to step and throw, how to field a grounder, how to follow through, and pretty much every other important thing I know about baseball and living!

Happy Father's Day, Dad. You're more than just the grill master in our family. You're also the joke master, the plumbing master, and well... basically, you're super-masterful at being a dad and we sure love you a lot and appreciate all you do for us!

Thank you for all the piggyback rides, all the times you pretended to be a horse, and all the times you threw me into the air and caught me. Your body might be regretting it now, but it gave me wonderful childhood memories. Happy Father's Day, Dad!

Although time and distance may separate us, your guidance, advice, and love has stuck with me through it all. I would not be who I am today without you. Enjoy your special day.

Greetings

Thanks for spending Father's Day with me, Dad. Regardless of who I am now, I owe everything to you, therefore I'm sure you are watching me and smiling from heaven right now!

Wishing you an enjoyable Father's Day, Dad! Thanks for always sticking up for me and keeping me from having to deal with my mother's reprimands. I really love you!

The true superheroes are the fathers. Superheroes, even if they might not have abilities, have an indomitable heart and soul. Happy Father's Day 2023

When people say, 'The apple doesn't fall far from the tree,' I tell them that's the best compliment I could ever get. Someday, I hope to grow as strong and wise as you. Have a great Father's Day!

You know that I like Batman, and Superman's cool too, but I don't really need them as long as I have you! Happy Father's Day to my super Dad!

Quotes

It is a wise father that knows his own child. - William Shakespear.

Dads are like chocolate chip cookies; they may have chips or be totally nutty, but they are sweet and make the world a better place, especially for their children - Hilder Lytle.

There's something like a line of gold thread running through a man's words when he talks to his daughter, and gradually over the years, it gets to be long enough for you to pick up in your hands and weave into a cloth that feels like love itself - John Gregory Brown.

A father's words are like a thermostat that sets the temperature in the house. - Paul Lewis.

A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely. In the hour of need, when all else fails, we remember him upon whose knees we sat when children, and who soothed our sorrows; and even though he may be unable to assist us, his mere presence serves to comfort and strengthen us - Emile Gaboriu.

WhatsApp Status

I'm so proud to be your kid. I have the best dad and I love you so much!

Today is all about you, Dad! Enjoy, because tomorrow it's back to the rest of us!

Popping open a cool one in your honor on Father's Day, Pops. Cheers!

Happy Father's Day! You did greatâ€”I turned out perfect!

Every year, I learn to appreciate more the values you passed on to me. I love you, Dad.

Instagram Captions

I know raising me took patience... to say the least. Thank you for all of yours!

Dad, I hope all the love you've given to our family comes back to you a hundred times over today!

Happy Great-Excuse-to-Go-Golfing Day!

One day just isn't enough to tell you how much you mean to me. I am so blessed to have you as my father.

I love you, Dadâ€”even if I never accept your friend request.

