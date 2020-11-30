Hannes Van Der Walt's the winner of Mr South Africa 2020

Hannes Van Der Walt has been crowned Mr South Africa of 2020. The winner was announced in a virtual event held on Saturday, 28 November. De Villiers Koster and Lee Jordan Jacobs have ended up at the second and third places, respectively.

It was a virtual event streamed online for the global audience due to Covid-19 situation. It was judged by Aretha Bauwens, Saskia Riley and Storm Johnson. After emerging victorious, Hannes Van De Walt thanked the judges on his Facebook page and wrote, "Thank you to our awesome judges panel @stormijohnson @arethabauwens and @saskia from @hucklberrymedia for entrusting me with this title @mr.southafrica_official 2020. The only limit to our impact is our imagination and commitment!!! Excited to impact!!!! [sic]"

Last year, Heinrich Gabler won the title at the event held at Camps Bay in Cape Town. David Schabort, Danny Doman, Leon, Roan Kitshoff, Kyle Hans, Rich Moses and Songezo Mankahla were the other finalist.

De Villiers Koster was honoured to have found a place in the top three positions and congratulated all the finalists.

Interestingly, all the finalists were trolled a few weeks ago after the pictures of their underwear shoot had surfaced online.

"Mr South Africa is a platform to find the best male ambassador for our country. Somebody that younger generations look up to. A man that inspired. We don't look for a male model, we are looking for a real-life everyday hero," the organisers said.