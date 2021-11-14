Hannah Price Homicide: Chris Daughtry's Step-Daughter was Left With a Prosthetic Eye After Being Shot in 2018

Authorities ruled singer Chris Daughtery's step-daughter, Hannah's death a homicide and arrested her boyfriend, Bobby Jolly. It is not clear, however, if the arrest was made in connection with the case. 25-year-old Hannah was found dead in her Tennessee home on Friday, November 12. The 41-year-old singer, who was mid-tour, flew back home to Nashville immediately after learning about the tragedy.

According to TMZ, 25-year-old Jolly was arrested the same day Hannah's body was found. He was booked into Fentress County Jail. A mother of two, Hannah was once involved in a run-in with gang members and got shot in the face. She had to undergo surgery that left her with a prosthetic eye. The incident is said to have taken place in 2018. Hannah described the incident in a Facebook post alleging that she was trying to "save a friend" when she was shot. " I was blind for a little over two weeks," she wrote.

Hannah and her boyfriend were arrested for aggravated assault

Chris Daughtry's step-daughter appeared to have had multiple run-ins with the law enforcement. Hannah and her boyfriend, Jolly were arrested earlier this year following a hit-and-run incident in Tennessee. According to a release from Tennessee Highway Patrol, Hannah, and Jolly admitted to using a gun to intimidate a victim during a road rage incident. A .22-caliber rifle was found in their vehicle by the authorities. The couple was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

'Chris Daughtry is absolutely devastated and heartbroken'

On the other hand, Chris Daughtry spoke about the sudden death of his step-daughter and stated that he is "absolutely devastated and heartbroken." He also noted that he will be "taking a break from social media to be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss."