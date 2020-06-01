Australian model Hannah Palmer has taken the internet by storm with her sultry Instagram update. The Aussie modelling sensation has left little to the imagination of her fans in the sizzling photo which has grabbed much attention on social media. In her latest post, Hannah is seen sporting a black crop top flaunting her underboobs and chiseled figure that has made fans drool on Instagram. The photo has racked up more than a 100,000 views and likes within a short time since it was uploaded by the modelling queen.

Hannah posted the picture with the caption that says the diva was away from from the social media platform as she took a break but she's now back to entertain her fans. Several fans took to their official Instagram handle to post comments on Hannah's sizzling photo. One of them wrote, "Love the photo girl, beautiful as ever." Hannah's fellow model and stunner Abigail Ratchford said, "Back and better than ever." Well, Hannah loves showing off her skin on Instagram and she's a stunner when it comes to making heads turn in sultry social media posts.

In the latest photo, Hannah is also seen sporting denim shorts that complements her casual look. She is often clicked in sexy outfits for her social media updates which create much buzz online. She's one of the most popular modeling beauties on Instagram who has a massive fan base. Hannah has grabbed as many as 1.6 million followers' attention on her official Instagram account with hot and sexy uploads. This isn't the first time Hannah is leaving fans to skip a heartbeat. Ever since her stint on social media Hannah has been winning millions of hearts.

Check out the latest photo of Hannah Palmer that has left fans wanting more on social media.