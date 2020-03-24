Blonde bombshell Hannah Palmer is a stunner. She recently took to her Instagram account to share an eye-popping photo of herself on the social media platform. The picture in which the diva is seen sporting a barely-there thong bikini has created a lot of buzz among Hannah's social media fans leaving little to imagination. This isn't the first time Hannah is making her fans go into a frenzy with her killer looks. Earlier also the hot model made headlines for her sexy Instagram photos and videos.

Hannah shared two photos in her latest update which racked up over a hundred thousand views and likes on the social media platform. Fans poured in their wishes and shared their feelings for the diva. The picture has bagged more than 1,000 comments on the photo-sharing platform. One fan took to his Instagram account and wrote that she looked like a barbie while others admired her beauty and gorgeousness in the picture and shared feelings emojis.

The Bang Energy elite model who has a whopping 1.4 million followers on Instagram has been treating her fans to some of the hottest photos and videos through her social media platforms lately. She isn't shy of showing off her curves on social media. She had earlier gone nude and topless. She knows how to keep her fans engaged with interesting content attracting even more followers on her official handles.

Apart from modelling for her Instagram and other social media platforms, Hannah is known for her brand endorsements and sultry advertisements. She often makes fans go gaga with her hot Bang Energy videos wearing skimpy thong bikini swimsuits. She is one of the most followed model celebrities on social media and she doesn't need any introduction when it comes to making headlines for her sultry posts.