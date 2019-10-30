Miley Ray Cyrus is one of the most popular celebrities in the Hollywood industry and around the globe. She is an actor, singer and songwriter who rose to fame in 2006 through her Disney flick, "Hannah Montana". That's where her journey as a superstar began. Miley has surely come a long way since her days at Hannah Montana and she's never disappointed her fans and has always made sure she entertains them. The "Wrecking Ball" singer has recorded four soundtrack albums, six studio albums and many others. The actress has had a career in which she has achieved many great feats.

Let us have a look at the journey of the popular American singer-songwriter:

Hannah Montana in 2006

The superstar made her acting and singing debut with the show "Hannah Montana" in 2006 which was telecasted on the Disney channel. It became a major hit and the now 26-year-old star became a household name.

The Last song in 2009

The movie which is based on the Nicholas Sparks novel, stars Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. The duo fell in love with each other on the sets of the movie and had a decade long on-again-off-again kind of a relationship.

Bidding adieu to Hannah in 2010

The show came to an end with Miley moving further in her career much to the sorrow of her fans.

Bold and naughty side of Miley 2011

Miley unveiled her naughty side to the world while on her Gypsy Heart world tour.

2012: A year when Miley found love

In 2012, the songstress got engaged to Liam Hemsworth and began experimenting with new hairstyles.

Some flamboyant moments in 2013

She had some suggestive and sexy on-stage moments, at the MTV Video Music Awards, with Robin Thickie. She also called off her engagement with Liam Hemsworth the same year.

Miley's love interest Stella Maxwell

In 2015, she was seen romancing with Stella Maxwell. The same year the singer also released her "Miley Cyrus & Dead Petz" album.

Everything is blue in Malibu

Having been in awe and having had extensive admiration for her favourite city, Malibu, she recorded and released a song in 2017 by its name.

Getting hitched to her longtime boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth

The singer married Liam Hemsworth in 2018 and deleted all her social media posts.

Moving on from the past

Just a few months into marriage in 2019, Miley split from Liam and moved on with her life. She is currently dating Cody Simpson.