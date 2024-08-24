Hannah Lynch's Body Was Found Alone in Her Cabin but Five Others Including Her Father Mike Lynch Was Found in Separate Room as Probe Launched

Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of tech mogul Mike Lynch, was found alone in her cabin on the super-yacht Bayesian after it sank 50 meters beneath the Mediterranean Sea, rescue workers said. Five others, including Hannah's father, were found in a different section of the Bayesian superyacht.

The information was shared by fire service commander Girolamo Bentivoglio Fiandra at a press conference in Termini Imerese, near the sinking location off Sicily. The $40 million yacht tipped onto its side as it sank, and Fiandra explained that divers realized the victims had tried to find refuge in the higher part of the ship, possibly where air pockets existed, before they died.

Died Alone in Her Cabin

Hannah had been aboard the yacht with her parents, along with several prominent businessmen and their wives, when the vessel was hit by what is believed to be a downburst—a powerful downward wind—early on Monday morning.

The bodies were recovered throughout the week, bringing the death toll from the tragedy to seven, after the ship's cook was found in the water near the wreck shortly after the incident happened. Autopsies have yet to be performed.

A manslaughter investigation has been launched, and lead prosecutor Raffaele Cammarano said that authorities have not yet conducted alcohol and drug tests on the survivors but plan to interview them to determine the exact reasons behind the loss of seven lives.

"We are going to discover how much they knew or to what extent all the people were warned," he vowed.

It is believed that the Bayesian sank by the stern after being struck by a downburst, a powerful wind that spreads out as it hits the ground after forming in the clouds, before eventually coming to rest on its right side as it capsized.

In remarks reported by Sky News, Fire Chief Fiandra said, " You may want to know where we recovered the bodies of the victims. I can tell you... that the ship sunk and was laid onto its right hand side at the bottom of the sea.

"It's quite clear that the people were trying to hide in the cabins on the left-hand side and we found the first five bodies in the first cabin on the left-hand side and the final body in the third cabin on the left-hand side.

"There were six cabins: three on the left-hand side and three on the right-hand side. We found them on the highest part of the ship going towards the surface."

Investigation to Unravel Mystery

Investigators have so far refrained from explaining why five of the dead were found in the same room. According to those on the panel, the cabin where they were found was not their assigned one.

Prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio confirmed that concerns of "negligent shipwreck and multiple negligent manslaughter" had arisen following initial investigations into the sinking on Monday, August 19.

However, he emphasized to reporters that the investigation is still in its early stages, but hinted that the crew of the Bayesian may have questions to answer.

One person was on watch in the cockpit when the disaster struck. They have been interviewed and are not required to stay in Italy, but authorities expect them to fully cooperate with the investigation.

The yacht's captain, James Cutfield, has already been questioned by investigators. Prosecutors plan to examine why the crew was able to reach a lifeboat while the passengers could not.

Rear Admiral Raffaele Macauda of the Italian coastguard confirmed that Thomas' body was found near the wreckage. Cammarano told the press that Cutfield has been "extremely cooperative" so far, and he will likely be questioned again.

Prosecutors have stated that they wish to have the Bayesian lifted from the water to allow for an examination of the wreck, but the responsibility for this action rests with the ship's owners.

Hannah, her father Mike Lynch, Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of Morgan Stanley International bank, his wife Judy Bloomer, and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo along with his wife Neda Morvillo, all died when the yacht sank around 5 a.m. local time on Monday.

The body of Recaldo Thomas, a Canadian-Antiguan national who was working as a chef on the superyacht, was recovered at the site of the sinking on Monday.

The bodies were transported to the nearby village of Porticello, located about 11 miles from Palermo, the capital of Sicily.