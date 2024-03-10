Hannah Gutierrez-Reed: 'Rust' Armorer Having 'Difficult Time' In Jail as She Awaits Sentencing after Being Found Guilty of Manslaughter

The armorer involved in the ill-fated Alec Baldwin movie "Rust" is struggling behind bars while awaiting sentencing on a manslaughter charge in the 2021 death of Halyna Hutchins. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 26, is being held in a New Mexico detention center after being found guilty on Wednesday of involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of Hutchins.

Gutierrez-Reed, who faces up to 18 months in jail, is "having a really difficult time," a source confirmed TMZ on Saturday. The source also said that Gutierrez-Reed's family is making arrangements to visit her, and are "devastated by her guilty verdict," as she continues to struggle with life behind bars at the detention center.

Difficult New Life

Earlier this week, a jury found that the armorer was negligent for allowing a live bullet to be inserted into the firearm used by Alec Baldwin on the set. During the trial, prosecutors argued that she consistently disregarded gun safety procedures that could have identified the live rounds she allegedly unknowingly brought to the movie set.

As she walked out to start her sentence, her mother was seen in tears, burying her head in her hands.

Following the verdict, Hutchins' family issued a statement saying they "looked forward" to everyone responsible for her death facing justice, seemingly referring to Baldwin, who is set to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter in July.

The 65-year-old actor will be tried in the same courthouse and could face a similar sentence if found guilty.

"Halyna's parents and her sister have always wanted everyone who is responsible for Halyna's death to be held accountable," the family's lawyers Gloria Allred and John Carpenter said.

"Today was the first trial and conviction in the criminal justice process. We are satisfied that the jury, based on the evidence, found Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty beyond a reasonable doubt for her part in the taking of Halyna's life.

"We look forward to the justice system continuing to make sure that everyone else who is responsible for Halyna's death is required to face the legal consequences for their actions."

Baldwin Could Be Next

Baldwin was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, but the accusations were dropped in April of last year. He was charged again last month and pleaded not guilty. The shooting occurred in October 2021 during a rehearsal where Baldwin was practicing drawing his gun from the holster.

He fired the weapon, hitting Hutchins, 42, a married mother-of-one whose son was nine at the time, and the bullet passed through her, injuring director Joel Souza's shoulder. Souza, who survived, testified in court.

Despite not being the defendant, Baldwin was often treated as such during the trial, with some witnesses openly acknowledging this sentiment.

Over more than two dozen testimonies, prosecutors portrayed a troubling image of a film production engulfed in a hurried and chaotic atmosphere. The night before the incident, six members of the camera crew had resigned due to safety concerns.

Gutierrez-Reed's defense was to blame everyone but her, particularly pointing fingers at Baldwin. According to her lawyer, Bowles, Baldwin, being the 'big boss' on set, went unquestioned despite rushing people and disregarding safety protocols due to Rust's constrained budget, for which he served as a producer.

The jury heard that Baldwin not only commissioned director Souza to write the script but also owned the rights to it. Moreover, he held a significant role in its production as the lead actor and producer of the movie.

Bowles described Gutierrez-Reed, who was 24 at the time of the incident, as a "scapegoat" for broader failures that prompted the New Mexico safety regulator to levy a $136,000 fine against the producers for "willful and serious" safety violations.

During her police interview, Gutierrez-Reed blamed Baldwin claiming that he was distracted during the safety briefing she attempted to provide. She claimed that the actor was frequently on his phone and didn't give proper attention when she was demonstrating how to use the weapon.

Apart from the criminal case, other legal actions have arisen from the shooting of Hutchins.

In 2022, Alec Baldwin settled a civil lawsuit filed against him by Matthew Hutchins, Halyna's widower and the father of their son.

As part of the agreement, production for "Rust" resumed at a new location in Montana. Matthew Hutchins, who has described his wife's death as a "terrible accident," is now involved as an executive producer in the ongoing production.

Bowles said he plans to appeal Hannah's conviction, seeking to overturn the verdict and judgment.