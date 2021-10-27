Hannah Gutierrez-Reed: 'Rust' Armorer Got Yelled At By Nicolas Cage For Mishandling Weapon

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the rookie armorer on the sets of the movie Rust, had several complaints to her name during her previous project for 'mishandling weapons'. Gutierrez-Reed worked on the sets of Nicolas Cage starrer The Old Way, just two months before Rust, and allegedly 'upset' the star with her seemingly 'dangerous' gun handling. A crew member of the movie The Old Way, Stu Brumbaugh told The Wrap that Gutierrez-Reed failed to abide by basic gun safety protocols.

Brumbaugh noted that Gutierrez-Reed got yelled at by actor Nicolas Cage after she discharged a weapon for the second time in three days without warning. "'Make an announcement, you just blew my f**king eardrums out!" Cage said and reportedly stormed out of the set. Brumbaugh further said he told the assistant director that Gutierrez-Reed needed to be fired. "After the second round, I was pissed off. We were moving too fast. She's a rookie, " he said.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed got yelled at by Nicolas cage in her first movie

After Brumbaugh raised concerns about the 24-year-old's 'inefficiency', he came to know that The Old Way was Gutierrez-Reed's first movie. However, a producer for The Old Way denied Brumbaugh's claims. "I have no such recollection of this event on our set. I asked my partners the same, " they said. "The details on some of these accounts specifically when it pertains to The Old Way have been blown out of proportion." But Brumbaugh and one other source insisted that Gutierrez-Reed "put the cast and crew in several unnecessary and dangerous situations."

Brumbaugh informed that Gutierrez-Reed walked onto the set with live rounds of blanks without making an announcement to the cast and crew. Gutierrez-Reed apparently 'carelessly' carried ready for use pistols and rifles in both hands that were even pointed at people at times as she moved around the set, according to Brumbaugh. She even fired guns without warning twice.

Producers apparently cast 'inexperienced' crew members to cut Cost

Brumbaugh pointed to low budget as the reason why someone with no or very little experience was put in such an important role. "The tragedy is it boils down to the producers, " he said. Brumbaugh further added that "producers refuse to bring more experienced people because their rates are higher." Instead, they "hire a newbie who is energetic and wants the job and will do it with less people." "The problem is she didn't have help. I would have had minimum two more people. She was doing everything by herself in that movie and on the other movie. If there was one more person in the other movie the tragedy wouldn't have happened, " Brumbaugh noted.