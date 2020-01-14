Vince Vaughn is trending on Twitter, and not because of a movie. The actor was spotted having a long conversation with US President Donald Trump and shook hands with him at the end before receiving a pat on the hand from Trump.

First lady Melania Trump was sandwiched between the two during their chat, as they attended the LSU Tigers vs. the Clemson Tigers at the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans.

Journalist Timothy Burke, who was also present at the stadium and seemed to be in close proximity to the president, recorded Vince and Trump's chat on his mobile phone and shared the clip on his Twitter handle with the caption, ''I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it.''

Fans hit out at Vince Vaughn

As soon as Timothy Burke shared the video of Trump having a conversation with Vaughn, fans lashed out at him and one commented that it's time to ''cancel'' Vaughn. "Vince Vaughn has been cancelled," a Twitter user said, while another wrote, "Vince Vaugh: explain yourself." A third fan even tweeted, "Whelp... that tells me all I need to know about Vince Vaughn."

Opposition to Trump has reached extreme levels in the U.S and anyone being nice to the president is seen as a threat and gets boycotted by the liberal social media brigade.

Also, actress Kristy Swanson lashed out at people for slamming Vaughn just for talking with Trump and called them ''leftist losers'' and ''absolute idiots''.

She tweeted, ''Last I saw & talked to Vince Vaughn was at Nascar. He's big into racing & was the Grand Marshall at the Daytona 500. Why are all you Leftist Freaks so Upset & Shocked that Vince would have manners & show respect to @realDonaldTrump our POTUS? #LeftistLosers, absolute idiots.''

Shouldn't come as a shock

Vaughn is conservative and believes in Trump's policies. Just like the president, Vaughn doesn't believe in banning guns and had previously said that "banning guns is like banning forks in an attempt to stop making people fat".

During a mass shooting in 2015, he said shootings ''only happened in places that don't allow guns,'' and continued saying, ''In all of our schools it is illegal to have guns on campus, so again and again these guys go and shoot up these f***ing schools because they know there are no guns there. They are monsters killing six-year-olds."