Hamster Coin Arrives at Tesla Texas with Elon Musk Reference

Elon Musk Endorses Hamster Coin

Hamster Coin was the name on Elon Musk's lips at the Giga Texas grand opening on Thursday, April 7. The billionaire CEO teased the BNB Chain project during the inauguration ceremony of the manufacturing plant built for cranking out vehicles and battery packs for Tesla.

During the ceremony themed "Cyber Rodeo," Elon Musk spoke about the size of the mega-sized plant, otherwise called "gigafactory." While cheering the crowd in attendance, the influential figure disclosed that Giga Texas is three times the size of the US. Pentagon. He further mentioned that the gigafactory would accommodate Hamsters, replying to a question about the size from the audience.

"I'm glad you asked that question. According to our calculations, you could fit a hundred and ninety-four billion hamsters in this building," Elon Musk said jokingly.

Hamster Coin took to Twitter on April 9 to showcase the dramatic scene. The decentralized meme project expressed excitement at the recognition from Elon Musk. As expected, the memecoin experienced a bullish run moments after the Tesla CEO tweeted about his Hamster Coin statement on April 8. Elon Musk replied to a tweet from Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, an account for the most notorious Tesla owners.

Following the CEO's tweet, Hamster Coin $HAM token surged by 91.3% in 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. The protocol also recently crossed 100K followers on Twitter and is giving away 19.4 billion Hamster Coin to 10 lucky followers on Twitter to celebrate the milestone. Users can participate by visiting the protocol's April 10 tweet and completing all the tasks.

From its tweet on April 10, Hamster Coin will commence a big burn shortly. However, the protocol has not announced any date yet. The upcoming burn is expected to impact the nano-capped coin price positively. However, the crypto market is very volatile, and BSC News always advises users to Do Your Own Research (DYOR).