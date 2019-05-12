Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton, who started his race from the second position, took over the pole position holder Valtteri Bottas and clinched his third consecutive win at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday.

On the other hand, Ferrari, who hoped to show their charm in Spanish Grand Prix, failed once again. This time the slow and poor pit stop strategy was responsible for their defeat. Both Ferrari drivers, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc finished the race as fourth and fifth drivers.

During lap 46, a safety car was deployed after McLaren's Lando Norris and Racing Point driver Lance Stroll collided. However, this incident gave Hamilton a perfect opportunity to pit for a second time. Other drivers also took this opportunity to change their tyres.

When the race resumed after 52nd lap, while both Haas cars were going wheel to wheel, for a moment Red Bull's Pierre Gasly surpassed Vettel, but he could not hold the place for long.

Red Bull's superstar Max Verstappen took the third place after beating both Ferrari drivers. He is currently holding a third position on the championship list, ahead of former F1 champion Vettel.

The British F1 champion Hamilton, who was just one point behind his teammate Bottas after Azerbaijan GP, snatched the lead of the Drivers Championship once again. In Barcelona, Hamilton also clocked the fastest lap to gain one more additional point.

After the victory on Sunday, the Briton accumulated a total of 112 points while Bottas, second on the drivers standing, has a total of 105 points.

Mercedes, who started to show the dominance from the season-opening Grand Prix, currently standing 74 points ahead of Ferrari in 2019 Constructor standing list.

Spanish GP final result