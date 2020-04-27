It was one of those days when the US President Donald Trump went berserk on Twitter to hit out at his critics and political adversaries. On Sunday, he posted a series of tweets launching a scathing attack on media, which he has often accused of being hostile and 'Fake'.

Trump's anti-media rant

After posting a birthday tweet for his wife Melania, Trump went on an anti-media twitter rant on Sunday. Among the media houses he hit at was Fox News, the right-wing news outlet which is often seen on the side of the President. In a series of tweets, Trump said: "No respect for the people running @FoxNews. But Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct". "The people who are watching @FoxNews... are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I!".

He also claimed that he has "not left the White House in many months" and criticized stories on his eating habits. "I haven't left the White House in many months...and then read phony story in the failing [sic] @nytimes about my work schedule and eating habits, written by a third rate reporter who knows nothing about me", he tweeted.

"I will often be in the Oval Office late into the night & read & see that I am angrily eating a hamburger & Diet Coke in my bedroom. People with me are always stunned. Anything to demean!", he added.

He also seems to confuse Pulitzers, an award in the field of journalism, with 'Noble' [misspelled Nobel]. In a series of now deleted tweets, Trump called out "reporters who have received Noble Prizes for their work on Russia, Russia, Russia only to have been proven totally wrong". He called them out to return their "cherished 'Nobles' so that they can be given to the REAL REPORTERS & JOURNALISTS who got it right". "When will Noble Committee act?" Trump questioned while threatening lawsuits against media outlets.

After "Noble" began to trend on Twitter, Trump posted another tweet, claiming that he was being sarcastic. "Does anybody get the meaning of what a so-called Noble (not Nobel) Prize is, especially as it pertains to Reporters and Journalists? Noble is defined as, "having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals." Does sarcasm ever work?", he tweeted.

In another tweet, he called Washington Post as "Total slime balls!".

In a self-praise tweet, Trump claimed that he has probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history". "The Fake News hates it!", he added.