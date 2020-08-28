Military facilities of the Islamic Hamas movement in Gaza were struck on Friday by Israeli warplanes in response to the six projectiles fired into southern Israel. Security forces of the Hamas to told Xinhua news agency that a training facility belonging to al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, in the south of the city of Gaza, were targetted by the warplanes. However, no injuries or damages were reported.

The strikes were also confirmed by a spokesperson for the Israeli army. The spokesperson fully held the Hama movement responsible for the projectile attacks. No one had claimed responsibility for the firing of the projectiles into southern Israel from Gaza.

Tit-for-Tat Escalation of Tensions

Israeli Radio reported that the projectiles landed on unpopulated areas in southern Israel, causing no injury or damage. A tit-for-tat escalation of tension has been going on in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Gaza militants since August 6.

Tension was started when unknown masked young men launched hundreds of incendiary balloons into Israel. In response, Israeli army warplanes and artillery have been attacking posts, sites, and military infrastructure of Hamas.

Hamas Calls Attacks Direct Response to Israel's Escalation

Egyptian and Qatari mediation had so far failed to defuse the growing tension, where Hamas leaders insist that their condition to restore calm in Gaza is to lift an Israeli blockade that had been imposed on the Gaza Strip for 13 years.

Fawzi Barhoum, the Hamas spokesman in Gaza, said in a press statement that launching projectiles and arson balloons "is a direct response to the Israeli occupation's escalation against the Palestinians".

"The Israeli occupation is fully responsible for the consequences of its escalation on the Gaza Strip, mainly keeping the siege imposed and attacking military posts and facilities amid the spread of coronavirus in Gaza," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)