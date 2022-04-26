Disturbing Video Captures Moment Paramedics Frantically Try to Revive 'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after Being Shot by Alec Baldwin

A new bodycam video taken moments before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' was released by authorities on Monday. The video released by the Santa Fe, New Mexico Sheriff's Office, captures the final moments paramedics make frantic efforts to revive a bleeding Hutchins before she collapses.

Another video that was released on Monday by authorities investigating the incident was shot by Hutchins in a mock church at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on the day of the shooting. In that video Baldwin, 64, is seen rehearsing a "cross draw" on the set of the ill-fated Western film.

Hutchins' Final Moments

The distressing video clip shows paramedics trying to revive Hutchins after being fatally shot by Baldwin. At one point, some of the paramedics can also be heard crying "Halyna, stay with us!" The video was released as part of a trove of evidence shared by Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office Monday.

After being shot on the New Mexico set of the western in October 2021, Hutchins, who died at the age of 42, can be seen in the video unconscious on the floor of a church set as emergency responders battled to save her.

Throughout the video, Hutchins is seen unconscious. She was shot in the right armpit and the bullet that impacted her eventually emerged through the top of her shoulder, rendering her unconscious.

There isn't much that can be heard in the video except for encouragement for Hutchins and paramedics yelling orders at each other while she continued to bleed and remained unconscious on the floor.

In another video, the crew from Rust, including Baldwin, can be heard asking how Hutchins is doing. "What's her story?" Baldwin can be heard asking. in response to Hutchins' comment that things are "a little rougher."

When someone asks if the situation is life-threatening, the response is "enough to get air-lifted."

Big Proof

A third video shows Baldwin being grilled again at a police station. Baldwin in costume, practicing a quick-draw maneuver with a gun, is also shown in rehearsal video in the investigative files.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza of Santa Fe County said in a statement that his agency's investigation is still open and ongoing while it awaits the FBI's ballistics and forensic analysis, as well as fingerprint and DNA examinations.

"The sheriff's office is releasing all files associated with our ongoing investigation," he said in the statement. Those files also include photos of ammunition from the set and examination reports.

On Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. During the setup for filming a scene, they were inside a little church.

According to a police interview, the film's director Joel Souza, told authorities he heard a "loud pop" shortly after the incident and knew he and Hutchins were both bleeding. The footage is part of a slew of investigative papers provided by the sheriff's office on Monday, detailing their investigation into the fatal accident.

Images from the crime scene, body cam footage, staff photos, dash cam footage, and other evidence gathered since the incident are among the data.

Baldwin told ABC News in December that he was on set aiming the gun at Hutchins at her request when it went off without him pushing the trigger. As part of the investigation into her death, he has since cooperated with the police.

Baldwin is depicted standing solemnly with his hands outstretched in the new photographs. It was minutes after the shooting before he realized Hutchins had died in the hospital from the injuries he had inadvertently caused.

He isn't thought to have realized Hutchins had died at the time of the interview.