Halsey once again speaks about her mental health struggles in a candid interview with Rolling Stones magazine. The songstress, who is featured in the next month's Rolling Stones cover spoke about how she continues to tackle with the flipside of fame on her mental health.

"I've been committed twice since [I became] Halsey, and no one's known about it," she told Rolling Stones. "But I'm not ashamed of talking about it now. It's been my choice. I've said to [my manager], 'Hey, I'm not going to do anything bad right now, but I'm getting to the point where I'm scared that I might, so I need to go figure this out.' It's still happening in my body. I just know when to get in front of it."

Earlier Halsey did come out and speak about being sexually assaulted. Further divulging on the same, the 24-year-old told Rolling Stones, "Here's what's f**ked up to me. A young man seeks success and power so that he can use it to control people, and a young woman seeks success and power so that she no longer has to worry about being controlled. It's an illusion, a f**king lie. There is no amount of success or notoriety that makes you safe when you're a woman. None."

The Grammy-nominated pop star did not hesitate to talk about sexual abuse and imply how he could taint her career and accomplishments. "Then I'm not 'Grammy-nominated pop star,' then I'm 'rape survivor.' Uh-uh, no. Uh-uh, absolutely not," she proclaimed. "I have worked way too f**king hard to be quantified or categorized by something like that." While popularity has made her a known face, Halsey continues to assert some independence in her life by doing her chores on her own.

"I'm 24 f**king years old. I'm a grown-ass woman. I can't be this f**king co-dependent, helpless thing who has someone who does everything for them, 'cause I'll f**king kill myself. I will literally go crazy," she says. Halsey has had a tough time in her past but she did manage to find her calling with the music industry. Her Rolling Stones magazine cover is actually uber cool. Not to mention how it has found some fans in Demi Lovato and other celebrities!