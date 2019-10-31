American singer Halsey made her relationship with American Horror Story actor, Evan Peters official as she finally addressed the actor as her boyfriend during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her show. The singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on October 29 where she was grilled by the host of the show about the Halloween party she attended with Evan on October 26. Halsey and Evan were spotted at the party dressed as Sonny and Cher, one of America's most famous couples at the 'American Horror Story's 100 Episode Celebration.

On the show, Ellen grilled Halsey by displaying her and Evan's red carpet picture on the screen while the interview was going on. As Halsey started fumbling to respond to Ellen's question about the couples' costume, someone suddenly popped out of a box that was beside her and scared her.

"You distracted me with the boyfriend question," said Halsey admitting the fact that Evan is her boyfriend. After calming down and catching some breath, she said, "I wasn't ready. I don't know what's scarier, though — having to talk about my boyfriend on TV, or having that happen." Well, this was the first time that Halsey publicly referred to Evan as her "boyfriend," although it seems that she's still hesitant to talk much about their relationship.

Rumours of Halsey and Evan romance started back in mid-September when they were spotted at a Six Flags amusement park together. Although the pair tried to keep things low key, fans spotted them on another outing one month later on October 22, just days before they made their red carpet debut, reports Hollywood reporter.

Prior to this relationship, Halsey was in a relationship with Yungblud and Peter was engaged to actress, Emma Roberts.