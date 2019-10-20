Hailey Bieber had a perfect response for all her haters that called the model a "fake Christian" for celebrating Halloween. She posted a lengthy response on her Instagram account on Wednesday, October 16 through her stories.

The 22-year-old, who attends the Hillsong church along with her husband Justin Bieber, reposted a video of her church's pastor Nathan Finochio who seemed to be addressing the stigma around Christians celebrating Halloween, for many believe that the festival of horrors is a pagan practice and glorifies the devil. The video was in response to a follower's question, "Halloween yes or no?" to which he wrote a very detailed response.

"Pagan Feast of Winter Solstice? Oh that's now JESUS BIRTHDAY. Pagan Feast of Spring Planting? Oh that's now EASTER WEEKEND. Pagan Celtic Festival involving dressing up and warding off evil spirits? Oh now it's ALL SAINTS DAY and we celebrate the VICTORIOUS CHURCH THAT HAS BEEN OVERCOME BY THE BLOOD OF THE LAMB!!! CANDY PLEASE!!!" he wrote.

Finochio added, "I'm not afraid of any devil or demon or incantation. They are terrified of me. Halloween is now MY HOLIDAY and I am claiming all candy for the glory of God and the celebration of the Saints. What now? I'll dress up however I like! My favorite characters, pop culture stuff, whatever. It's my party and you're invited. I'm alive today and a Saint tomorrow. Give me candy."

Hailey, who grew up in an evangelical Christian family, reposted the video on to her Instagram stories with the caption, "Yasss." Her response was essentially a result of the backlash she recently faced on October 9 for celebrating Halloween. The model asked her social media followers for Halloween costume ideas, to which a follower replied, "Aren't u a Christian?" and she retorted, saying: "Yes. I still dress up for Halloween." Another follower called her a "fake Christian" to which Hailey responded, "our kids are gonna celebrate too."

Hailey and her singer boyfriend legally wed in September 2018 and the happy couple celebrated their union with an official ceremony with their close friends and family in South Carolina last month.