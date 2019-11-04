Three Singaporean men, aged between 25 and 34 who were celebrating Halloween on Sunday, October 27, were badly injured after a man allegedly attacked them with a blade like weapon at the carpark of at Marina Bay Sands. As per the reports, three male victims were seriously injured, while one of those male victims was almost severed in the brutal pre-dawn slashing.

A victim said on Saturday, November 2 that the incident happened when their group of eight people were heading home on October 27 at around 6 am from a Halloween-themed party at nightclub Marquee. He also mentioned that in the carpark of the resort a man dressed in a doctor's coat allegedly attacked him. He said, "At first I thought it was one of those Halloween jump scare kind of things," but later he saw the short sword which hurt the 25-year-old victim so badly that it broke his bones in both legs.

When another man, 34, stepped in to defend his friend, he was also slashed. He developed gashes on his forehead, chin and ear. It was also revealed that another male victim was lying in a pool of blood and his face was turned into purple. But there was one nurse who managed to stem the bleeding. It should be mentioned that there was another man, who attack one of those partygoers who was filming the incident.

In a statement, police confirmed that it was alerted to the horrible incident at 1 Bayfront Avenue at about 6.15 am. Police mentioned that male victims were taken to the Singapore General Hospital and then arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement with the case. These alleged offenders were charged in court on Wednesday, October 30 for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon with common intention. They are currently in remand but will return in court on November 6.

As per the Singapore Penal Code, whoever, except in the case provided for by section 334, voluntarily causes hurt by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing or cutting, or any instrument which, used as a weapon of offence, is likely to cause death, or by means of fire or any heated substance, or by means of any poison or any corrosive substance, or by means of any explosive substance, or by means of any substance which it is deleterious to the human body to inhale, to swallow, or to receive into the blood, or by means of any animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years, or with fine, or with caning, or with any combination of such punishments.