The Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame said on Thursday the enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2020, a group that includes the late Kobe Bryant, has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The enshrinement ceremony for the nine-member group, which includes Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, was scheduled for August 29 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Postponed Ceremony

"Given the unprecedented challenge of planning in the COVID-19 era, we are exploring several scenarios to accommodate the Class of 2020 ceremony, including postponing the festivities until October or early 2021," John Doleva, the Hall of Fame's chief executive, said in a news release.

"In accordance with our original event planning timeline, the Hall of Fame will review all options and reserve its final decision to the week of June 15."

20 Years With LA Lakers

Bryant, one of the most dominant players in NBA history, was killed with his daughter and seven others in a January helicopter crash. Fourth all-time in NBA scoring, Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers during an illustrious 20-year career highlighted by five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs and one league MVP.