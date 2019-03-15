Seems like Hailey Baldwin is done with Justin Bieber and the couple are about to get a divorce. A celebrity magazine has reported that Baldwin cannot take Justin Bieber's depression any more and that is the reason why she wants to split from the singer.

As reported by InTouch, after six months of marriage Baldwin cannot take any more of Justin Bieber. InTouch further quoted a source who claims that "Hailey is absolutely miserable. Her entire life has become consumed by Justin." The source also added that Baldwin had no idea her life would become this dramatic.

The celebrity magazine also cited one of the Instagram post, where Bieber has claimed that he is "feeling super disconnected and weird," and that he needs his fans to pray for him. After Bieber's public post about his mental condition, Baldwin has been apparently struggling with him and as the source puts it, "It's not what she signed up for."

However, folks at Gossip Cop called out the magazine and the story of being fake. They have pointed out the fact that the entire story is based on just one source and even that information is not credible. And most importantly, the Instagram post that they took help of to prove that Bieber's mental health is the main distraction, did not quote the part where Bieber assured his fans that he will get back on his legs in no time soon.

Even, Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram on the singer's birthday wishing him for the day. The photos showed the two having a time of their life as they enjoy the snow. The caption to the photo read, "25 sure looks good on u lover."

Though, this is not the first time that the magazine has published fake news like this. Previously, it had claimed that the two are getting divorced because Justin Bieber cheated her with Selena Gomez.