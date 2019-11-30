Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin have taken some time off from their busy schedules and having a gala time in Miami. Recently, a picture of Hailey holding her stomach went viral on the internet which sparked off pregnancy rumors. Now, the 23-year-old Television personality has shut down her pregnancy rumors in the funniest way ever.

Hailey's pregnancy rumours



She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "The internet is funny!! No, I'm not pregnant I just really love food." The pregnancy rumors come few days after Justin showed his desire for kids when he wrote a birthday tribute to wife Hailey. He wrote alongside the photos of them from their South Carolina wedding, "Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way [heart eye emojis] next season BABIES."

Hailey and Justin's Thanksgiving

On the occassion of Thanksgiving, Hailey shared a romantic wedding snap with Justin Bieber. The two are seen lip-locking in the picture. While Hailey is wearing her wedding reception dress, Justin appears to be holding a Sharpie pen perilously close to his wife's back. She captioned the picture saying, ''thankful for the love of my life.''

The 25-year-old singer, Justin has also hinted at wanting to start a family multiple times over the last year. Back in October, Justin posted a video of a dad sharing a sweet moment with a baby? The superstar wrote alongside the video, "This is something I look forward to," adding a smiley face. Hailey had earlier in several interviews said that she wants to be a mother, however, she is not planning it right away.

On September 30, 2019, the pair exchanged vows in the famous hotel's Somerset Chapel in front of friends including Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift's nemesis (and Bieber's manager) Scooter Braun.