Justin Bieber is reportedly having a rough time these days. The Canadian singer is feeling low and has some health issues as well. Despite all these, his wife Hailey Baldwin is standing right by him as a perfect partner. However, as per a recent report, Hailey is "fed up" because Justin is behaving like a teenager.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married in September 2018 in New York. The couple wanted to throw a big party for their close family and friends but decided to postpone the wedding as they are currently focusing on Justin's health. As earlier reported, the "Never Say Never" singer is receiving treatment for depression. Even Justin posted on Instagram that he is not having the best of days and asked his millions of well-wishers to pray for him.

That being said, his wife Hailey Baldwin is supporting him from the very first day. However, a report by RadarOnline claims that the famous model has noticed that Justin's behaviour has drifted back to "being an early teenager again."

"She literally manages every aspect of his day and worries about his state of mind constantly, while he just kind of hangs around playing pranks on her and terrorizing her like a schoolboy," an alleged source contended.

Even Hailey Baldwin has revealed in the past that she is aware of the fact that marriage is not easy. During one of her post-marriage interviews, she stated that she is trying to build a healthy marriage. She added that they are learning as they are heading into the marriage. But as well know, Justin is reportedly dealing with several issues.

As earlier reported, talk show host Wendy Williams even suggested that Hailey Baldwin should simply divorce Justin Bieber. As per the talk show host, the problems will get severe once Justin will become a father.

Radar's source further contended that Hailey wishes to discuss all this with Justin but she is afraid to express herself because he is currently emotionally unstable.

That being said, from all the PDAs, we are sure that there is nothing wrong between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. The couple has just started their married life and they are handling everything in the best possible way.