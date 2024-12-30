Haig Road Fishmonger, 45, Dies While Resting in Parked Car After Complaining of Feeling Unwell

After complaining of feeling ill, a 45-year-old man was discovered unconscious in a car on Friday, December 27. He was later declared dead at the scene.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened in an open-air parking lot close to Haig Road Market & Food Centre at 10.35 am. The man, named Justin He, was employed at his parents' wet market booth as a fishmonger.

Shin Min reported that morning Justin told his parents that he wasn't feeling well, and they advised him to rest in the car. He was unconscious when the pair went to check on him at the car after their repeated phone calls to him remained unanswered.

A 65-year-old fellow fisherman, named Bai, informed Shin Min that Justin had been working at his parents' booth since the pandemic but had previously been a cab driver.

According to him, the elderly couple, who are both in their 70s, have been fishmongers at the market for over 20 years. Bai added that he had two daughters and resided in Punggol.

Bai said, "We were good friends and would go fishing together," adding, "We had planned to go fishing in the open sea next year but now he's gone."

Shin Min was informed by a fellow seller who wished to remain anonymous that he had experienced chest symptoms two days prior to the incident, but that he felt better after taking some time to relax.

Police stated that they had been notified of an unusual death at 8 Haig Road in a statement to AsiaOne.

According to them, a 45-year-old male was discovered dead at the scene after being discovered lying still in a car.

Police investigations are ongoing, and there was no suspicion of foul play.