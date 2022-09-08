Hackers Trap Lusty Russian Soldiers in Ukraine, 'Hackyourmom' Group Entices Putin's Troops To Give Up Their Locations; Here's How

A Ukraine-based hacking group is trapping horny Russian soldiers on social media to expose their locations, according to a report. Hackers pretend that they are lusty women either from Russia or Ukraine and want to have sex with soldiers they chat with.

The secretive group known as 'Hackyourmom' is involved in flirting with Russian soldiers on social media sites and enticing them to give up their locations.

Hackyourmom Makes Russian Troops Reveal Their Locations

As Russian troops reveal their locations, the Ukrainian army makes its way to them and blows up the bases of the occupiers.

Russians Always 'Want To F**k'

"The Russians, they always want to f**k," said Nikita Knysh, a member of the group.

He also underlined that Russian soldiers send a lot of s**t to 'girls' to prove that they are warriors. "(Having seen on the news that her intel let to a base being targetted) my first thought was â€” I am effective, I can help my country," said Knysh.

Russian Soldiers Send A Lot of S**t To Girls

Soon he realized that he wants more of this as he started feeling it like combat. Therefore, he wanted to find more bases again and again.

"With no money, with no brilliant software, and even no brilliant hacks â€” you can use fraudsters, the dark web against your enemy. Right now, Russian laws don't matter â€” what we have got is the experience of being in the first cyber war," said Knysh, according to Daily Star.

Special Code To Track Down Russians

Explaining that they wrote a special code to track down Russians, Knysh highlighted that it's a machine learning code that separates normal traffic from that of military movements.

"It was then made available to Ukrainian officials via a public portal," he told FT.

But no exact information was available as to which of the Russian bases were destroyed with the help of the hacker group. Knysh and the 30-strong team have helped Ukraine's Armed Forces to identify key locations but officials have so far not given any credit to the hacker group.

