Two security researchers won the Pwn2Own competition for hacking the Tesla Model 3. As promised, hacking the vehicle would give the winners the opportunity to take home a Tesla Model 3 sedan. Here's what we know about this.

According to TechCrunch, Team Flouroacetate white hat hackers' Amat Cam and Richard Zhu were able to hack the Tesla Model 3. The two created a "Just In Time" (JIT) bug to the car's renderer to show the message of their successful hack. This JIT bug goes through the memory randomization data of the vehicle and allows the hacker to access its files beyond its security.

After this successful infiltration, the team received a cash prize and a Tesla Model 3 sedan.

This competition confirmed some of the issues the come with owning an electric car due to its vulnerability to hacking. Fortunately, this competition is aimed not only for crash testing device security, but also improving its security. With the Tesla Model 3 hacked, the vehicle company is sure to buff up their security for all their vehicles.

This is crucial as Tesla is expecting to have many customers for their new vehicles after the Model 3, Model S and Model X. The upcoming Model Y is expected to compete with the most affordable SUV in the market, the Toyota RAV-4, and will come its own features and affordable prices to the consumers.

Additionally, the Tesla Semi truck intended for massive cargo transportation is intended to be sold to large private companies and government use. Tesla vehicles not having a strong security would be a problem as these cars will have an "autopilot" feature and having that hacked would be a problem.

The Tesla Model Y will be available for purchase later this year. Its cheaper Standard Battery variant will be available early next year.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Semi has not yet been released, and fans are still waiting for more information about it.

As of now, the Tesla pickup truck will be the next one to receive more announcements this year.

