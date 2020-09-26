Russia's Gamaleya Research Center head Alexander Gintsburg stated that the center witnessed hacker attacks a few months ago when it was developing the Sputnik V coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccine, but did not judge the purpose, as per reports.

"There were hacker attacks, but whether they were related to the vaccine or not, I am not an IT specialist, so I don't presume to judge the purpose of these attacks professionally. But there were indeed attempts to hack our developers' computers," Gintsburg mentioned during a television appearance on the Rossiya-1 channel of Russia on Saturday.

In the month of July, many countries accused Russia of being behind the hacker attack they claimed were intended to steal information on the vaccine. The countries were the US, UK, and Canada. Russia registered the first coronavirus vaccine that it claimed to be effective against the deadly novel virus in August and named it Sputnik V. Ther Russian president Vladimir Putin guaranteed the safety of the vaccine amidst concerns around thwe world. The president stated that one of his daughters had the vaccine and she was fine.

Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

But experts around the world were not sure about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine as they claimed that the European country launched it too fast. The Sputnik V did not undergo the required clinical trials before it got registered. Now, the Russian Health Ministry also mentioned that one in seven volunteers showed side effects, and also the Russian astronauts refused to take the vaccine ahead of their ISS mission.

The deadly novel virus outbreak is spreading like wildfire around the world in recent times. The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected more than 32.5 million people globally. The deadly virus has affected the US the most followed by India and Brazil. According to experts, an effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021.