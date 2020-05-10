Following the massive data breach of Indonesia-based e-commerce giant Tokopedia, a group of hackers named ShinyHunters has reportedly compromised the data of over 11 organisations. The group has taken all the hacked data to a dark web marketplace famed for selling unlawful products.

Earlier hacking missions by ShinyHunters

ShinyHunters was behind the TokoPedia breach, leaking over 15 million data records. Later, the group put 91 million records up for sale for just $5,000. The hacker group also breached the data of famous distant education company Unacademy involving 22 million records. At the beginning of the week, ShinyHunters compromised a portion of Microsoft GitHub accounts, leaking data from its source code repositories.

The victims

In the latest attack, the hackers have breached over 73.2 million data records of companies. The hackers are reportedly charging roughly $18,000 per database. According to reports, the hackers have taken 30 million user records of online dating app Zoosk and 15 million records from the printing service provider Chatbooks. The victims include food delivery service Home Chefs (eight million user records), South Korea-based social platform StyleShare (six million records) and online marketplace Minted (five million user records).

The hackers also took over one million user records from the US-based newspaper Star Tribune, three million records from South Korean fashion magazine GGuMim, health-focused magazine Mindful's two million recordings, and Indonesia-based online store Bhinneka's 1.2 million user records.

Legitimate user records

According to a BleepingComputer report, the leaked data contains legitimate user records and could lead to a severe threat to all affected users.

Though only few details are available about ShinyHunters, their working pattern is quite similar to another hacker group Gnosticplayers who sold almost one billion user records on the dark web last year.

Not many details are available about the kill-chain either.

