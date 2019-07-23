Have you ever wonder how Gypsy Rose felt about having her life story turned into a television show and the actress who portrayed her getting nominated for an Emmy? Well, the response isn't so great.

Fancy Macelli, a spokesperson for Gypsy, told TMZ that while Gypsy congratulates Joey King for "nailing the role and mastering her look, voice and mannerisms" in Hulu's "The Act," she has no interest in meeting the actress. Gypsy claims that doing so would validate the series' "inaccurate" narrative.

According to TMZ, Gypsy claims that the series dramatized sex scenes to make her appear as a nymphomaniac. In addition, she did not approve of how often the series showed Gypsy's mom, Dee Dee, tying her up and holding her hostage in bed, which apparently only happened once.

King portrayed Gypsy in "The Act," a true-crime drama based on Gypsy's real life and the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. King's role in the limited series, which was released earlier this year, earned her an Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. The 19-year-old actress shared her excitement on Instagram.

After the Emmy nomination announcement last Tuesday, King spoke with E! News about the exciting news. Although Gypsy has no desire to meet the actress, King had previously expressed that there were a lot of things she wanted to tell Gypsy.

"I just want her to know first and foremost, I respect her story and that all I wanted to do was to [do] right by her," King told E! News last week. "And I hope she can see and understand that."

"The Act" is available for streaming now on Hulu.

