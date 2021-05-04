Gwyneth Paltrow's Rare 'Double-sided Vibrator' Gets Sold Out in Just 24 Hours

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow released a one-of-a-kind vibrator on her website Goop. The sex toy boasted of a double-sided vibrator for unlimited and maximum pleasure and it was flying off the cart on the website and was completely sold out in just 24 hours.

An elated Gwyneth took to her Instagram handle announcing that her never-seen-before product flew off the shelves in record time and ensured those who missed grabbing the sex toy on time would get another opportunity, as her team is working on procuring more pieces due to its popularity, so no one feels left out.

Luckily, in just a few hours again, the Sliding Doors actress shared a video clip of the vibrator vibrating in all its glory and announced that new stock has arrived. She said, ''The @goop vibrator that sold out in less than 24 hours is finally back in stock. Link in bio to shop; it's a vibe (cc: @2chainz).''

Gwyneth had called the double-sided sex toy as the "ultimate ultimate" orgasmic product and her 7.5 million followers on Instagram didn't miss a minute when she announced that it is currently available for sale on her website and grabbed it with both hands.

The rare double-sided vibrator is priced at $95.00 per piece with free shipping across the United States and is also available in 4 interest-free payments of $23.75 for those who would like to pay it in installments and also comes with a one-year warranty.

The vibrator boasts of 64 different vibrating styles and settings to experiment with and is water resistant for bath and shower play with a silky-smooth touch and ultra smooth body-safe silicone. Both the ends offer independent vibrating patterns that is designed to achieving maximized pleasure and comes with a rechargeable battery.

The team also advertised the product in various different ways like showing it as an ice-cream and also displaying it from an open car with the clear blue skies, making it reflect freedom of sexual choices.

The product description on the website for the double-sided wand vibrator reads, ''Each end of the wand offers eight pulsating patterns that vary in intensity, with subtle, ergonomically placed controls for uninterrupted navigation. And it's a thing of beauty on a nightstand. Basically, it's a pleasure all around.''

However, the terms and conditions clearly mentions that Goop does not accept a return request on the product due to hygiene reasons and most importantly due to the Covid-19 pandemic as the usage of it is intimate.