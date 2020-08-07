Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about her relationship with former husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Paltrow was married to the rock musician from 2003 to 2016. In an essay for British Vogue's September issue, she said there was "always a bit of unease and unrest" when they were together, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"We were close, though we had never fully settled into being a couple. We just didn't quite fit together. There was always a bit of unease and unrest. But man, did we love our children," said the mother of Apple, 16, and Moses, 14.

Moved By Same Qualities

She pointed out that they had "always been good friends" and shared common interests. "We laughed at the same things, shared a funny bones humour, impressions, utter silliness. We were moved by the same qualities in music: beautiful chords, innovation, harmonies," said Paltrow.

"We loved walking to and from Osteria Basilico through the park for pizza, especially on those British summer nights when the sun doesn't ever seem to set," she added.

Tried To Save Marriage for Children's Sake

On calling their divorce a "conscious uncoupling" -- a term introduced by author Katherine Woodward Thomas, the actress said: "I had never heard of the phrase 'conscious uncoupling'. Frankly, the term sounded a bit full of itself, painfully progressive and hard to swallow. It was an idea introduced to us by our therapist, the man who helped us architect our new future. I was intrigued, less by the phrase, but by the sentiment."

"Was there a world where we could break up and not lose everything? Could we be a family, even though we were not a couple?" The couple had mutually decided to separate in 2014, but Paltrow claimed they "tried everything" to save their marriage, especially for their children's sake.