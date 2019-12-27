Gwen Stefani celebrated Christmas with her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, amid false rumours of her announcing her pregnancy. The couple attended a Christmas Eve mass at St. Brendan's Catholic Church in Los Angeles with Stefani's three children.

A source told Radar Online that the couple held hands throughout the mass and were seen hugging and kissing during the peace offering.

The outing comes amid rumours that Stefani and Shelton are trying to get pregnant. A recent report also claimed that the two tied the knot at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma and during the ceremony, the No Doubt singer announced that she's pregnant with their first child. However, these claims are untrue.

Life & Style previously claimed that Stefani and Shelton invited 200 guests to their wedding. The report said that the guests were super excited after learning about the pregnancy. However, these claims are completely untrue as Stefani and Shelton have not yet tied the knot and are not having a baby together.

Earlier, InTouch Weekly had claimed that Stefani resorted to IVF since having a baby has been a struggle for her. However, in vitro fertilization has not also worked for the singer.

Another source told Star that Stefani is struggling to conceive because she is now 50 years old. There have also been rumours about Stefani and Shelton having twins.

In September, Shelton jokingly responded to rumours about him Stefani having twins. "The Voice" coaches, who became official in November 2015, shot down the rumours with a joke.

On September 14, Stefani used social media to promote her new kids' clothing line for Target, called Harajuku Mini. "Super excited have #HarajukuMini back in @Target #hurrygrabit!! #kawaii G," the "No Doubt" singer tweeted. To this, Shelton responded, writing: "Ohhhhhh @gwenstefani this stuff will be great for our twins!!!!