According to a new report, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma and during the ceremony, the No Doubt singer announced that she's pregnant with their first child. However, these claims are untrue.

Life & Style previously claimed that Stefani and Shelton invited 200 guests to their wedding. The report said that the guests were super excited after learning about the pregnancy. The tabloid also added that Stefani and Shelton told their guests that they will be having a baby girl.

However, these claims are completely untrue as Stefani and Shelton have not yet tied the knot and are not having a baby together.

This is not the first time rumours about Stefani's pregnancy have made the rounds. In Touch Weekly previously claimed that the "Hollaback Girl" singer was stressing over having a baby as she was worried that Shelton would leave her if she couldn't get pregnant. At the time, the tabloid claimed that Stefani has been trying IVF but it has not been successful.

Another source told Star that Stefani is struggling to conceive because she is now 50 years old. There have also been rumours about Stefani and Shelton having twins.

In September, Shelton jokingly responded to rumours about him Stefani having twins. "The Voice" coaches, who became official in November 2015, shot down the rumours with a joke.

On September 14, Stefani used social media to promote her new kids' clothing line for Target, called Harajuku Mini. "Super excited have #HarajukuMini back in @Target #hurrygrabit!! #kawaii G," the "No Doubt" singer tweeted. To this, Shelton responded, writing: "Ohhhhhh @gwenstefani this stuff will be great for our twins!!!!