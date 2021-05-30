Gwen Shablin Lara, Six Others Die as Plane Crashes Into Percy Priest Lake

A small plane carrying Gwen Shablin Lara, her husband and five other members of the Brentwood Remnant Fellowship Church crashed into lake in Tennessee. While fatalities have been reported details of the mishap haven't emerged.

However, a Nashville news channel reported that the controversial diet guru-turned church founder is feared dead.

The Cessna C501 crashed into the Percy Priest Lake in Smyrna shortly after it took off from Smyrna-Rutherford County Airport around 11 am.

According to Shamblin Lara's daughter Elizabeth Hannah, the plane had to go down for a 'controlled, quick landing'.

Tennessee's News Channel 5 reported that the authorities said during a 9 pm briefing that all on board are presumed dead. The authorities also sighted debris field near the last sighting of the Cessna, the report said.

JL&GL Productions LP, a partnership by Shamblin's Brentwood-based church and her husband Joe Lara is the registered owner of the Cessna C501.

There were seven people on board the aircraft. The passengers included Remnant leaders David and Jennifer Martin, Jonathan and Jessica Walters and Elizabeth Hannah's husband, Brandon, apart from Shamblin.