Guybrator: World's First Vibrator for Men Receives Rave Reviews as it Delivers Hands-free Orgasms

The sex toy company 'Hot Octopuss' has unveiled the world's first vibrator for men titled 'Guybrator' and promises to deliver hands-free orgasms.

The Guybrator has received multiple awards for its ground-breaking invention that was mostly lacking in the male sex toy industry and its one-of-a-kind feature that is getting pleasure 'without the need for stroking' stands out in its USP.

Launched during the lockdown in 2020 in the United Kingdom, Guybrator became an instant hit among men who were being forced to stay home due to Covid-19 and the device racked up rave reviews becoming a sensation online.

The word of mouth spread like wildfire and men around the world have placed orders to experience the 'hands-free orgasm and long-lasting pleasure' that it has to offer.

The basic model called The Pulse Solo Essential is available for $125 on the Hot Octopuss website, while the upgraded LUX version, which also features a remote control that is priced at $182 plus shipping for outside the UK.

The company stated that it offers discreet shipping with a 1-year product warranty and claimed on their website that the device is a ''scientific innovation never been seen in the sex toy world.''

Hot Octopuss also claims that the Guybrator can also be beneficial for those who suffer from erectile dysfunctional problems or for older people who might just need some extra help in finding pleasure.

The company stated that their ''cutting edge sex toys'' not only looks attractive with the innovative design but also works with the body in sync with the users mood.

The firm believes ''pleasure is a fundamental right for everyone'' and that is why it developed the Guybrator to satisfy a man's needs, as the industry was only innovating in the women's pleasure segment for decades.

One customer commented that the Guybrator is a ''little gem'' that kept him sane during the Covid-19 lockdown and also stated that it even saved his marriage.

Another man commented that due to his illness, he never could pleasure himself and the toy did the job perfectly.

''I have arthritis in my shoulder and have just barely been able to get myself off for many years. Since I got my Pulse I have been having great orgasms and I don't think I could ever let it go,'' he said.