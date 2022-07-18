Gunman Kills Three in Suburban Indianapolis Mall; Armed Bystander Shoots Down Attacker

At least three people were killed in shooting at an Indiana suburban mall on Sunday, and the gunman has been shot dead.

"We experienced a mass shooting this evening at the Greenwood Park Mall ... We have three fatalities at this time and three others injured," the mayor of Greenwood, Indiana, Mark Myers, said.

The mayor of Greenwood, which is an Indianapolis suburb with a population of about 60,000 people, added that the gunman was shot dead by an armed individual who was at the scene of the shooting.

Local reports said the assailant entered the food court at the mall and started firing at random.

Police had confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, he told a news conference.

Indianapolis metropolitan police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

"We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country," the Indianapolis assistant chief of police, Chris Bailey, said. There was no active threat to the area, Bailey said.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, more than 40,000 people die each year in the US due to gun violence.