At Airmail Transit Centre, an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer has detected 20 items, suspected to be gun parts, which are regulated under the Arms and Explosive Act, Chapter 13, said ICA.
In a Facebook post, the ICA mentioned that the officer found these gun parts in a postal parcel declared as "merchandise" on June 29 after he noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the parcel.
Later the case was referred to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for further investigation.
However, ICA did not reveal any further details about the suspects but stated that it will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles to prevent smuggling attempts of undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives or other contrabands.
"The same methods of concealment used by smugglers may be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore" ICA added.