At Airmail Transit Centre, an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer has detected 20 items, suspected to be gun parts, which are regulated under the Arms and Explosive Act, Chapter 13, said ICA.

In a Facebook post, the ICA mentioned that the officer found these gun parts in a postal parcel declared as "merchandise" on June 29 after he noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the parcel.

Later the case was referred to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for further investigation.

As per the Arms and Explosive Act, Chapter 13, no one shall, unless authorised thereto by licence and in accordance with the conditions of the licence and such other conditions as may be prescribed — (a) have in his possession or under his control any gun, arms, explosives, poisonous or noxious gas or noxious substance; (b) import any gun, arms, explosives, poisonous or noxious gas or noxious substance; (c) export any gun, arms, explosives, naval or military stores, poisonous or noxious gas or noxious substance; or (d) manufacture or deal in guns, arms, explosives, poisonous or noxious gas or noxious substance. The law also sates that if anyone (a) imports any gun, arms, explosives, poisonous or noxious gas or noxious substance; (b) exports any gun, arms, explosives, naval or military stores, poisonous or noxious gas or noxious substance; or (c) manufactures or deals in guns, arms, explosives, poisonous or noxious gas or noxious substance, then he or she shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000 and to a jail term up to three years.

However, ICA did not reveal any further details about the suspects but stated that it will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles to prevent smuggling attempts of undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives or other contrabands.

"The same methods of concealment used by smugglers may be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore" ICA added.