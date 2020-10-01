The idea of beauty is evolving with each passing moment. It is now more inclusive. Beauty Salon has made an important place in life as it maintains, cleans, and enhances one's beauty. Richa Dave is a well-known beautician owning one of the most distinguished Beauty Salon Chain – Jasmine Beauty Care.

Richa inculcated the skills from her mother Urvashi Dave, who established Jasmine Beauty Care in 1988. The beauty world got hold of Richa at a very young age. Richa owns Limca Book of Record twice in her name for being the youngest beautician in 2006 and doing make-up and hairstyle blindfolded in front of 800 other beauticians in 2007. Owing to her immaculate talent and skills, she has created wonders throughout her journey. Since her young age, she had been actively participating in the activities along with her mother. She had learned threading at the tender age of two and a half years and she already knew facial and makeup by the age of five.

Richa has mastered the art of saree draping, hair styling, and bridal make up. Her beauty programs are frequently telecasted on Doordarshan, Etv, Zee News, and NDTV among others. She has also received multiple certificates in fine arts, painting, Mehendi, craft, etc.

Through her dedicated efforts towards learning and developing her skills, Richa has now mastered all the aspects of beauty. When asked about her take on being so successful at such a young age, Richa says, 'Proper guidance, genuine commitment, and unceasing hard work invariably lead to great achievements and sure successes.' She is undoubtedly a source of inspiration for young aspiring beauticians who wants to achieve big in life. She thrives towards constant self-improvements and development of her beauty salon chain.