The year 2019 is coming to an end and as we inch closer to 2020, all technology enthusiasts all over the world are waiting with bated breath for the CES 2020 event. And while US President Donald Trump will be busy discussing international policies at The White House, his daughter, Ivanka Trump will be delivering the keynote address at CES 2020.

She has been confirmed to take the stage at the CES 2020 keynote event next month in Las Vegas, according to reports.

Ivanka Trump to discuss jobs and the future of work in keynote

Miss Trump, who is also serving as Senior Adviser to the American President will be joining a keynote discussion on jobs and the future of work with Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which organizes CES. The keynote is scheduled for Tuesday, January 7 at 2 PM PT in Las Vegas' iconic the Venetian luxury hotel and resort.

As per the CTA statement, The 38-year-old former reality TV star and Shapiro will discuss "employer-led strategies to reskill workers, create apprenticeships and develop K-12 STEM education programs." The CTA had confirmed that Ivanka Trump was scheduled to speak at the annual Consumer Electronics trade show and conference in a report released earlier this week.

Ivanka is excited to be a part of CES

Ivanka Trump expressed her excitement of being part of CES and said in a statement provided by the CTA: "CES has consistently proven to be one of the most influential technology events in the world and I am excited to join this year for a substantive discussion on the how the government is working with private-sector leaders to ensure American students and workers are equipped to thrive in the modern, digital economy."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Ivanka Trump is working with the CTA. Earlier this year in May, she led the White House's lobbying to sign the trade group and 42 of its member companies to Pledge to America's Workers, under which the consumer electronics firms promised to add 392,124 new US worker training opportunities over the next five years. Trump was also one of the speakers at the association's 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Summit at the Hague early this year.

Shapiro's statement

"As a business leader and entrepreneur, Ivanka Trump is an advocate for creating family-sustaining jobs through workforce development, education and skills training. We welcome her to the CES keynote stage, as she shares her vision for technology's role in creating and enabling the workforce of the future," CTA president Shapiro said in a statement.

CES 2020 will start January 7 and run till January 10, with press conferences starting January 5. The mega consumer technology event will be in Las Vegas as always and will see major consumer electronics and technology firms showcasing their latest and greatest innovations and discuss the future of technology.