Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep along with actress Christine Baranski rang in composer Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday in full style.

Instead of wearing perfectly fitted dresses, the two actresses chose to sport bathrobes to perform the rendition of "The Ladies Who Lunch" during Sondheim's virtual birthday celebration "Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Sipping on red wine

Streep and Baranski were joined by actress Audra McDonald, who sipped on drinks during their performance on Sondheim's musical "Company". Baranski chose to sip on a glass of red wine and Streep had a martini, McDonald drank right straight from the bottle.

The event faced gamut of technical issues in the beginning. The event started late by 35 minutes when actor and host Raul Esparza randomly appeared live land was seen chatting to Sondheim without knowing he was live.

Esparza once again spoke to the camera, after the first performance, but a glitch made him completely mute, which made him walking off and the live event switched off. Several Hollywood personalities took to Twitter to share their views.

"Heart hurts for Raul"

Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted: "Hope someone is rolling on the Noises Off production happening right now at #Sondheim90Concert. My heart hurts for Raul on the tech stuff, who has put together by all accounts an unforgettable show. I really can't wait to see it. But the WORK WAITS... #Sondheim90Concert."

Actress Rachel Bloom wrote: "Someday a musical will be made based on the comments section of this Sondheim 90th Birthday concert live stream which is now 15 minutes late and counting."