Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Dave Bautista Will Not Make MCU Appearance As 'Drax' Hereafter

Actor Dave Bautista is likely to appear as Drax for the last time in the upcoming movie Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. Bautista has appeared as Drax in numerous Marvel movies and probably this will be the last time fans will get to see him as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel Cinematic Universe [MCU].

Bautista was seen as Drax in movies including Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, apart from the Guardians of the Galaxy series. "I mean, as far as my obligations, I've got Guardians 3, and that's probably going to be the end of Drax," said Bautista.

Threequel to Conclude the Story?

Speaking to Digital Spy, Bautista had said that he is not sure of the storyline of Guardians 3. "I don't know what the script of the third film is, to be honest with you. There was a script years ago that obviously is going to have to change because the whole direction of the Marvel universe has changed."

Director of Guardians of the Galaxy series, James Gunn, had recently told that he was getting ready for the upcoming threequel to be his last go-around with Marvel. He is looking to conclude the story of the legendary team.

So far only director Gunn and Bautista have opened up about the possibility of the Guardians series ending with the third volume. Other team members who play the roles of Starlord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, Groot, and Mantis have not expressed their opinions in this regard.

Drax Spinoff Possibility

Buatista had also said that the third volume of the Guardians series concludes his "obligations." Sometime ago there were talks of a spinoff film with Drax, but there is no news about the development of the idea into reality.

Speaking about the same, Bautista had said: "There were talks for a while about a Drax and Mantis film ... It was really because it was James Gunn's idea. He really wanted to do a Drax and Mantis film. He laid it out to me."

Explaining the current conditions, Bautista said, "I thought it was such a brilliant idea, but I haven't heard any follow-up from the studio. I don't think they're very interested, or it doesn't fit into the way they have things mapped out. But other than that, no. I mean, as far as my obligations, I've got Guardians 3, and that's probably going to be the end of Drax." Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is scheduled to release on May 23, 2023.

Bautista is a retired professional wrestler, former mixed martial artist and bodybuilder. He is a well-known name in the field of WWE, where he was active between 2002 and 2010. His final run in WWE was in 2018-19.

It can be noted that the production of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was put on hold after allegations of rape and pedophile against director James Gunn. But currently it has been confirmed that James Gun will direct the third volume of the movie. Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is scheduled to release on May 23, 2023. Apart from Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, the film also stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri.