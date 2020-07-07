The GSK of Britan mentioned on Tuesday that it is going to develop and test a potential coronavirus or COVID-19 vaccine using its booster technology and Canadian biopharmaceutical firm Medicago's COVID-19-like particles.

GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker, said the companies aim to make their vaccine available in the first half of next year and produce about 100 million doses by the end of 2021. Early-stage testing in humans is expected to begin in mid-July.

COVID-19 Vaccine

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 11.6 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 538,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The virus has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)