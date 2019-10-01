Leading business events provider, The Growth Faculty has confirmed former US President Barack Obama will address Asia-Pacific business leaders at a special event this December in Singapore.

'In Conversation with President Barack Obama' will see the 44th President of the US discuss his time in office and his thoughts on leadership in the world.

"The Growth Faculty is committed to connecting the Asian business community with the world's preeminent thinkers and change-makers to inspire the leaders of today and tomorrow," says Karen Beattie, founder of The Growth Faculty.

In times of great challenge and change, former President Obama's leadership ushered in a stronger economy, a more equal society, a nation more secure at home and more respected around the world.

"It is an incredible honour to be able to bring one of the most notable and remarkable leaders of the 21st century to Singapore," says Ms Beattie.

"We invite business leaders from Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region to join us for this extraordinary event," concludes Ms Beattie.

Previous events presented by The Growth Faculty have featured Hillary Rodham Clinton, Malala Yousafzai, Indra Nooyi, Simon Sinek, Malcolm Gladwell, Jim Collins and George Clooney as headline speakers.

