Rob Gronkowski's record reign as WWE's 24/7 champ is over after nearly two months. Gronkowski, who recently came out of retirement to resume his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was pinned Monday by Ron "R-Truth" Killings on the "WWE Raw" show.

The former New England Patriots tight end had claimed the 24/7 belt at WrestleMania 36 on April 5 when he pinned Mojo Rawley.

Filming a Tik Tok

In the video shown Monday night, Gronkowski was set to film a TikTok dance video in a front yard, with a friend holding a cell phone to film him. Gronkowski questioned the presence of an unknown gardener in a hat and facemask before starting his dance routine.

As Gronkowski's companion took off his sweatshirt to reveal a WWE referee uniform, R-Truth took Gronkowski by surprise, pulling him down from behind and pinning him before grabbing the 24/7 belt. After R-Truth clicked his heels and ran away with the belt, Gronkowski shouted, "Seriously?"

Longest Stretch Since the Initiation of the Competition

His friend/referee replied, "I'm serious, man. You got a new career started. C'mon. Let's go. You're with the Bucs now. C'mon, let's do this."

Gronkowski, 31, held the 24/7 belt longer than anyone in a single stretch since the competition was initiated in May 2019. There have been 36 champions, with the belt changing hands 97 times. R-Truth has been the champion 36 times, and Rawley is second on the list with seven reigns. The list of 24/7 champions includes basketball player Enes Kanter, race car driver Kyle Busch and musician Marshmello.